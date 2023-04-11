UAE CLIMATE TECH to take place in Abu Dhabi on May 10, 11

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 11 (/WAM): The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in partnership with ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), has announced that UAE CLIMATE TECH will take place on May 10 and 11, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

To be held during the UAE Year of Sustainability, the forum will drive momentum to accelerate efforts to reduce emissions by at least 43 per cent by 2030 in line with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

More than 1,000 global policymakers, CEOs, experts, academics, technology leaders, pioneering disruptors and investors will gather at the forum to foster dialogue and collaboration on disruptive innovations and economic opportunities in accelerating decarbonisation across all sectors.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, said, "The science behind climate change is crystal clear, as stated in the latest IPCC report. The world is losing the race to keep temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. We have a small window of opportunity to make a massive course correction and shift gears, and we must act now by delivering across the four key pillars of climate finance, human capital, policy and technology."

He said, "Meeting the world's fast-growing energy needs, while dramatically reducing emissions is one of the most complex challenges that humty has ever faced. With technological advances at a tipping point, we must act with urgency to develop and deploy these innovations to drive low-carbon solutions and catalyse economic opportunities."

"To accomplish this, we need greater collaboration and UAE CLIMATE TECH offers a unique opportunity to convene industry leaders and policymakers to enable climate action that will transform, decarbonise, and future-proof for a net-zero world," Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber added.

UAE CLIMATE TECH builds on the country's legacy of climate leadership and practical and progressive climate solutions. The UAE has been a major investor in climate action and its approach is underpinned by ADNOC's $15 billion allocation to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonisation technologies. On its part, Masdar is targeting 100 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Held ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), UAE CLIMATE TECH will profile technology, innovation, and investment opportunities while showcasing an array of technologies including carbon capture, AI, robotics, digitalisation, hydrogen, alternative fuels and new and low-carbon energy solutions for oil and gas and hard-to-abate sectors, from around 60 to 100 compes, many of which will be making their first foray into the UAE.

The event will also highlight the UAE's efforts in spearheading technology adoption and development to accelerate decarbonisation and create the green industries of the future including climate-critical sectors like renewables, hydrogen, climate-smart agriculture and STEM education.

As the UAE delivers on its Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, MoIAT is devising strategies that will encourage compes in the country to enhance production methods to incorporate decarbonisation and incentivise the creation of new businesses that prioritise decarbonisation.

MoIAT's initiatives and partnerships in this area include the Technology Transformation Programme, Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI), green financing in partnership with Emirates Development Bank, the Industrial Sustainability Alliance, and increasing the awareness of green regulations and standards. (/WAM)

