UAE continues to promote the values ​​of giving, extend a helping hand to less fortunate people everywhere: Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI [UAE], August 19 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE would continue to promote the values ​​of giving, extend a helping hand to the less fortunate people, and fight ignorance everywhere in ‘’our region and the world''.

‘’On the World Humanitarian Day, we emphasis the UAE's message and ours': We continue to uphold the values ​​of giving in our society.. we continue to extend a helping hand to the less fortunate people.. we continue to fight poverty, hunger and ignorance everywhere in our region and the world.. and we continue to instill hope for a better tomorrow in our Arab societies,'' said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in a tweet on his X account on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day, which falls on 19th August every year.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) marked the Day, reflecting on its achievements last year.

According to the Year In Review report for 2022, MBRGI, the largest foundation of its kind in the regional field of charity, humanitarian and aid work, spent a total of AED 1.4 billion during 2022, positively impacting the lives of 102 million people in 100 countries around the world. These figures reflect an increase in the number of beneficiaries by 11 million compared to 2021, while the Foundation’s reach extended to cover 100 countries; 3 more than those covered in 2021, further highlighting its leading position as the largest regional network of humanitarian, aid and development efforts.

On 19th August, the international community comes together to honour humanitarians around the world who strive to meet ever-growing global needs. No matter the danger or the hardship, humanitarians venture deep into disaster-stricken regions and on the front lines of conflict, strive to save and protect people in need. (ANI/WAM)

