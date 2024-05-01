UAE: DEWA urges customers to undertake necessary measures to maintain electricity and water supplies during the rain

Dubai [UAE], May 1 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has called on customers to undertake necessary measures during the rain to avoid any internal interruptions and ensure the safety and continuity of electricity and water supplies.

DEWA highlighted the importance of using the services of a competent technician to carry out regular maintenance work.

DEWA urges its customers to visit its website (https://www.dewa.gov.ae/rain) and official pages on social media for more tips and guidelines to ensure stable and secure electricity and water supplies. (ANI/WAM)

