UAE exempts citizens of Armenia from pre-entry visas

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 12 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed a protocol amending a Memorandum of Understanding to waive pre-entry visas between the UAE and Armenia for stays of up to 90 days, facilitating the movement of citizens of the two countries.

Under the protocol, the amendment added special, official and ordinary passports for both countries, provided that the protocol will enter into force after the exchange of diplomatic notifications between the two countries in the coming months.

The signing ceremony was attended by Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Karen Grigorian, Ambassador of Armenia to the UAE.

Belhoul reiterated that the decision demonstrates the strength of relations between the UAE and Armenia, which were founded on the spirit of mutual understanding and respect, and in line with the aspirations and directives of the leadership of both countries to further develop relations that will contribute to mutual goals and interests.

He added that this is the result of diplomatic efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enhance the UAE's position globally, in line with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ strategy 2023-2026. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor