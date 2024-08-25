UAE extends aid to Ukraine: Financial support, prisoner mediation and food supplies

Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], August 25 : Amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to provide assistance to Ukraine and the key highlights of the humanitarian initiatives include substantial financial aid, the mediation of prisoner exchanges, and the provision of essential food supplies.

The Strategic Communication Department of UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release said that a financial contribution of USD 105 million to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine has been done.

Successful mediation of seven prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, resulted in the release of 1,788 captives, with the most recent exchange in August 2024 freeing 230 individuals, the release added.

Deployment of 14 aid aeroplanes carrying relief supplies to Ukraine, along with two ships conveying humanitarian aid to Romania.

Provision of 1,015 tonnes of food and relief supplies to Ukraine as well as well as distribution of 7,500 laptops and 10,000 school bags to support continued education in Ukraine, the release said.

Delivery of 4,520 electric generators to alleviate harsh winter conditions and power outages along with the contribution of 50 fully-equipped ambulances to support Ukraine's health sector.

Dispatch of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, Poland, and Bulgaria and coordination with the International Humanitarian City in Dubai to send 125 tonnes of food and medical relief using two aeroplanes supplied by international organisations based in the UAE.

