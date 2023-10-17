UAE: First World Congress on rheumatic heart disease to be held in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 17 (ANI/WAM): The World Heart Federation has announced that the first-ever World Congress on Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD) will be held in Abu Dhabi at the Hilton Hotel, Yas Island, from 2nd to 4th November. The event will bring together global experts on RHD, including prominent researchers, practitioners, patients, and advocates.

The Congress aims to shed light on the latest research in the field of RHD, facilitate meaningful dialogues with global leaders, and devise practical and tangible solutions to bring an end to this devastating disease.

"The gravity of rheumatic heart disease, particularly in regions where it stubbornly persists, necessitates urgent, collective action. The Congress is not merely a meeting of minds, but a fusion of knowledge, experience, and collaborative resolve to eradicate RHD. It is imperative that we synthesize our efforts to tackle the systemic and medical challenges underscoring this disease," said Prof Liesl Zuhlke, Vice-Chair of the Congress Steering Committee.

Jagat Narula, President-Elect of the World Heart Federation, said, "Convening the first World Congress on Rheumatic Heart Disease in Abu Dhabi marks a seminal moment in our relentless pursuit of eradicating RHD. Abu Dhabi, with its rich cultural ethos and state-of-the-art facilities, provides an inspirational setting for leaders, advocates, and patients to collaborate. This Congress symbolises a unified, global front against RHD, and amplifies our commitment to fostering innovation, exchanging knowledge, and mobilising resources in our battle against this preventable disease."

In addition to discussing the challenges and innovations surrounding RHD, participants will have the opportunity to experience Abu Dhabi's unique blend of ancient history, captivating nature, and warm hospitality.

This event is being held in partnership with other leading international organisations in the RHD space, and with the local support of the Emirates Cardiac Society and the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau. (ANI/WAM)

