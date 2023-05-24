UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed urges accelerating competitiveness improvements

Dubai [UAE], May 24 (ANI/WAM): H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the UAE had established a unique example of shaping the future, boosted its stature as an icon of peace and tolerance, and proved its competitive ability both regionally and globally, thanks to the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the visionary vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah made the statements as he visited the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), where he learnt about the country's performance in various global competitiveness indicators, reports, laws and policies, urging everyone to build on the successes achieved in these areas. "The UAE is a model to be emulated for prioritising international competitiveness," Sheikh Abdullah said.

He affirmed that the UAE Government prioritises the country's competitiveness and progress in international reports, noting that the ongoing collaboration between the public and private sectors enhances the country's coveted status.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised on the significance of placing more emphasis on the metrics related to the UAE's international standing and urged all officials in charge to set a deadline for improving the indicators that still need work due to their significance in capturing the image of the nation as a global hub for talent and investment.

He noted the importance of evaluating legislation and laws pertaining to all critical areas and striving to modernise them in accordance with the nation's ambitions.

"It is an honour for us to receive Sheikh Abdullah's at the FCSC which is reflective of his constant support for enhancing the UAE's competitiveness," said Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs

"We appreciate his guidance in building on the country's accomplishments in global competitiveness reports and strengthening collaboration between federal and local authorities in providing precise and transparent data about the country," Al Gergawi added.

