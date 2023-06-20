UAE Foreign Minister, Estonian counterpart discuss promoting cooperation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a phone call with Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, discussed the prospects of further cementing cooperation across multiple sectors, including economic, energy and climate.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Estonia, highlighting the presence of numerous prospects for strengthening cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

Tsahkna, in turn, expressed his country's aspiration to deepen cooperation ties with the UAE, praising its leading position at the regional and international levels. (ANI/WAM)

