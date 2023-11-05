UAE: Gulfood Manufacturing to kick off November 7

Dubai [UAE], November 5 (ANI/WAM): The largest ever edition of the world-leading trade event Gulfood Manufacturing kicks off this week, at Dubai World Trade Centre, with a packed three days across 3 co-located events in prospect for an anticipated 36,000+ visitors from the food industry. As the global FB industry moves into a new era characterised by greater sustainability, resilience, agility and efficiency, 3,000 exhibitors from 80 countries will be showcasing thousands of innovations over 21 exhibition halls.

With perspectives from senior policymakers and global industry experts at the Food Tech Summit, to an exhibition floor packed with displays of cutting-edge products, solutions and interactive features including Top Table Gourmand and YouthX, expectations are high for this year's edition of the most influential annual FB manufacturing event in the world.

The FoodTech Summit will open with a keynote address from Tariq AlHashmi, Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), who will look at the food industry's role in achieving global climate and sustainability goals, and how sustainable solutions will be a hot topic of discussion in the new era of FB manufacturing.

"Advanced Food Technology is not just about feeding the present; it's about nourishing the future. FoodTech will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and improving the quality and accessibility of food while also reducing greenhouse emissions, and promoting resource-efficient practices", said AlHashmi, Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

As the UAE's Year of Sustainability comes to culmination at COP28, sustainability will be a key focus running throughout the Summit, with sessions exploring how the manufacturing industry is integrating sustainable practices and processes (such as sustainable packaging), reducing food waste, introducing energy efficient machinery with a smaller carbon footprint, and driving traceable, ethical and transparent food production.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre commented, "We are ready to welcome leaders from the world's biggest names in FB production to Gulfood Manufacturing and hear their strategies to drive sustainability, innovation and efficiency as the industry advances into a new era. Dubai is fast becoming a hub for both sustainable manufacturing, and culinary excellence, and we look forward to showcasing both to a record-breaking number of participants next week."

Across the three days of the Summit, over 100 of the FB industry's decision-makers and experts from around the world, will be providing insights into these and other pertinent topics in the industry, including FB manufacturing economics, applications and impacts of food tech, plant-based alternatives, tech-led safety and quality assurance, supply chain excellence, and ingredient innovations and trends.

Across the huge exhibition space, the world's leading ingredients, packaging and processing brands will be presenting their cutting-edge products, services, and solutions to an international buyer audience, with this year's themes of Digitalisation, Sustainability, Innovation, Excellence, and Efficiency extending from the Summit to the show floor, and reflected in the many showcases for visitors to experience.

These include sustainable packaging from the likes of Tetra Pak and Husky Technologies; renewable and clean energy solutions from GEA Middle East, Uniconfort, Probat; sustainable production from Krones and Bunge, innovative technology to improve efficiency from Ishida and digital solutions harnessing the power of Big Data and AI from Siemens, SIG and Multivac, and many more.

The first day of Gulfood Manufacturing will also see the announcement of the winners of the Gulfood Manufacturing Industry Excellence Awards 2023, which aims to recognise the most innovative products and technologies that have made outstanding contributions to the industry over the past year. This year, over 600 international submissions were received across ten award categories, with three new categories reflecting the emphasis on sustainability at this year's event: Renewable Energy Initiative, Plant-Based Manufacturing Company of the Year; and Sustainability Champion of the Year.

Three DWTC food and beverage events will be co-located with Gulfood Manufacturing from 7th to 9th November 2023. The Speciality Food Festival is the MENA region's only dedicated gourmet and fine food event. Visitors will experience immersive masterclasses, demonstrations and workshops from renowned Michelin-starred chefs and rising talents, as well as innovative mixologists and baristas unveiling the latest beverage and coffee creations. ISM Middle East is the region's largest trade event for sweets and snacks, showcasing the latest and most innovative products from the world's leading brands, providing a platform for star speakers from across the industry to give their insights into the opportunities in this fast-growing sector, and offering up multiple networking opportunities. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor