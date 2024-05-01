UAE: GWU organises training workshops for second batch of Cyber Pulse Initiative

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 1 (ANI/WAM): The General Women's Union (GWU), in collaboration with the UAE Cyber Security Council and the Khalifa Empowerment Programme (Aqdar), has launched the first phase of training workshops for the second batch of the Cyber Pulse Initiative for Women and Families.

The Cyber Pulse Initiative for Women and Family adopts the latest global practices in the field of cybersecurity to prepare female candidates, so that they can continue working to enable members of society to deal professionally and avoid cyberattacks.

The initiative aims to empower women in the field of cybersecurity, form teams of specialist female cyber experts, enhance digital awareness and safe guidance for the positive use of technology, and spread the culture of social responsibility in the digital space.

The initiative is being held under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (The Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

The first training phase includes educational workshops for the initiative's second batch, which aims to qualify 129 programme members, who will undergo specialist training to deliver courses, workshops, and lectures.

The training material covers understanding cyber threats and securing passwords, devices, email, and data, as well as safe internet practices, awareness of social media risks, incident reporting mechanisms, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology risks.

The initiative's second phase aims to spread awareness through the work of its members, who will deliver 150 courses, workshops, and lectures, reaching 300,000 beneficiaries from various community groups, ensuring the widest possible dissemination of information, and strengthening the culture of cybersecurity among all segments of society.

More than 30 entities, including nine federal entities, 17 local entities, five higher education institutions, and two private sector entities, have joined the initiative's second batch to nominate a select group of women from all sectors.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Saloma Al Breiki, Head of the Cyber Pulse Initiative Team at the GWU, said that the initiative's goal is to reach 300,000 participants and organise 150 awareness workshops.

The previous goal for the first batch was 50,000 participants, and 115,000 were reached, she added, expressing her hope of reaching more than 300,000 participants. (ANI/WAM)

