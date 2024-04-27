UAE: Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews preparations ahead of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi Mobility Week at Yas Marina Circuit.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan toured the DRIFTx exhibition, which showcases the latest technology and solutions in the field of autonomous vehicles. He visited a number of local and international company pavilions and discussed the latest technology and solutions in the field.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed met with some of Abu Dhabi's strategic partners to continue building partnerships that support and accelerate the growth of the smart and autonomous vehicles sector at the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster in Masdar City.

He also reviewed preparations ahead of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), which will take place on April 27 at Yas Marina Circuit as part of the Abu Dhabi Mobility Week.

In addition, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed met with a group of young UAE school students participating in A2RL's STEM Race. The competition will see students from 18 schools showcase their coding skills on 1:8 scale models of autonomous cars. He commended the students on their technical expertise and creativity and emphasised the UAE leadership's commitment to nurturing young talent as a key pillar of Abu Dhabi's thriving future industries.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development.

Organised by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Mobility Week has gathered global industry leaders, manufacturers and operators to discuss the future of transportation and smart city technologies, and includes DRIFTx, Mobility LIVE ME, Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), research and development activities and community events. (ANI/WAM)

