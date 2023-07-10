UAE Leaders congratulate President of Uzbekistan on re-election

Dubai [UAE], July 10 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

On the re-election of the Uzbek President for a seven-year term, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Mirziyoyev. (ANI/WAM)

