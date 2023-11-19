UAE: Ma'an launches third edition of Abu Dhabi Moments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 19 (ANI/WAM): The Authority of Social Contribution (Ma'an) launched the third edition of Abu Dhabi Moments, a vibrant initiative aimed at fostering engagement, celebrating diversity, and benefiting the entire Abu Dhabi community.

The event unfolded at Khalifa Square and featured a dynamic array of community events, including sports, wellness, cultural celebrations, and entertainment.

The initiative attracted thousands of community members of all ages and groups who participated in the exciting events during the initiative's run. It brought together the community through a myriad of activities, such as calligraphy, doodle wall painting, and UAE traditional handicrafts.

Participants also had the opportunity to delve into interactive workshops, including pottery making, fossil stamp creation, bracelet making, and spinning art machines, adding an element of creativity to the festivities.

Commenting on the launch, Mugheer Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said that the Abu Dhabi Moments activities celebrate the rich culture of Abu Dhabi bringing community members together in a true reflection of social cohesion to enjoy the diversity of activities it offers.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Ma'an, said, "We are delighted to announce the successful conclusion of the first day of Abu Dhabi Moments.

The initiative has effectively helped in advancing the development of a dynamic and interconnected community through a compelling series of community events."

She added, "This year's edition, held in recognition of the profound impact of volunteering on genuine social progress and overall societal well-being, emphasised the crucial role played by volunteer groups in nurturing a collaborative community. I would like to thank everyone for the collective dedication and enthusiasm that have made this event a resounding success in building a stronger, more engaged community."

The initiative led by Ma'an signifies a milestone in the collective journey toward unity, inclusivity, and the betterment of Abu Dhabi's community in line with Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030. (ANI/WAM)

