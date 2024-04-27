UAE: MoI begins work to cancel traffic violations for citizens of Sultanate of Oman

Dubai [UAE], April 27 (ANI/WAM): The Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, in response to the initiative launched by the UAE government under the directives of its wise leadership, announced the start of activating the decision to cancel traffic violations incurred by citizens of the Sultanate of Oman during the period between 2018 and 2023.

The initiative is a confirmation of the Ministry's commitment to implementing and supporting initiatives and decisions that benefit the public and common interest, and strengthening close fraternal ties, aiming to raise traffic safety levels and improve the quality of life for all individuals in the UAE.

Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, praised the fraternal initiative and the keenness of the wise leadership to adopt such important decisions that reflect the positive aspects of Gulf societies, and the distinguished relations existing between the two countries, which support positive efforts towards developing prospects for joint cooperation.

The Ministries of Interior of the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman are working together in coordination efforts and continuous cooperation between the two sides to activate the bilateral linkage project for traffic systems, which is a technical project that enhances the joint integrated work between the Secretariat General of the Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf. (ANI/WAM)

