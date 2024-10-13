UAE parliamentary delegation participate in coordinating meeting of Islamic Group

Geneva, [Switzerland] October 13 (ANI/WAM): Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and the accompanying UAE parliamentary delegation participated in the Coordinating Meeting of the Islamic Group, which includes the parliaments of the Union of Councils of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Member States (PUIC), on the sidelines of the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, he expressed sincere feelings of brotherhood from the UAE, both leadership and people, to the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, along with condolences to the families of the innocent victims.

He added that the Palestinian issue is the cause of all Arabs and an integral part of their identity, stating that no peaceful political settlement or international forum can overlook the Palestinian right to establish its independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Saqr Ghobash called on the parliaments of the Union of Councils of Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to unite in support of the Palestinian cause in all international parliamentary forums and to reaffirm the Palestinian right to establish an independent state according to international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

He also urged collective action to end the ongoing war in Lebanon in accordance with United Nations Resolution 1701, ensuring stability, security, and national sovereignty for the brotherly Lebanon.

During the Islamic Group meeting, chaired by Adama Biktogo, President of the 18th session of the Union of Councils of the PUIC, the topics on the agenda of the 149th IPU Assembly and the 214th session of the Governing Council were reviewed.

The participants exchanged views on the urgent item presented by the Palestinian and Algerian parliaments concerning the Palestinian cause and recent developments, agreeing to coordinate positions and adopt the urgent item to support the Palestinian cause.

In a related context, the UAE parliamentary delegation participated in the Asian Group meeting, which discussed topics on the agenda of the Inter-Parliamentary Union meetings, agreeing to coordinate positions on several issues. (ANI/WAM)

