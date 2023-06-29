UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Prime Minister

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 29 (ANI/WAM): UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan yesterday exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings, during two separate phone calls, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.

The Turkish President and Kuwaiti Prime Minister expressed their best wishes on the occasion, praying to God for the progress and prosperity for their peoples and the Arab and Islamic nation, as well as stability and peace for the whole world. (ANI/WAM)

