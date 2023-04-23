UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi Prime Minister, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar

By ANI | Published: April 23, 2023 08:08 PM 2023-04-23T20:08:59+5:30 2023-04-23T20:10:10+5:30

Dubai [UAE], April 23 (/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today exchanged, over the phone,

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi Prime Minister, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar

Dubai [UAE], April 23 (/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today exchanged, over the phone, Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mohamed Ould Ghazou, President of Maurita; Mohammed Shiaa' Al Sud, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq; and His Eminence Dr Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

During the calls, they prayed to God to bestow His blessings on Arab and Muslim nations, and grant peace and security to the people of the world. (/WAM)

Tags : Eid al fitr Eid al fitr Al-azhar Mohamed ould ghazou dubai UAE State principal State pool Civil of aviation Dubai economy and dubai tourism Dibai Development of oil