UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi Prime Minister, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar

Dubai [UAE], April 23 (/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today exchanged, over the phone, Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mohamed Ould Ghazou, President of Maurita; Mohammed Shiaa' Al Sud, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq; and His Eminence Dr Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

During the calls, they prayed to God to bestow His blessings on Arab and Muslim nations, and grant peace and security to the people of the world. (/WAM)

