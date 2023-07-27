UAE President receives condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today (Thursday) received condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from the Rulers of the Emirates and members of the Federal Supreme Council, in addition to overseas delegations and senior officials.

The family expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the President and the entire Al Nahyan family.

Sheikh Mohamed also received condolences at Qasr Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi from other mourners including sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

They all prayed to God to grant peace and mercy to the deceased, and that he be rewarded for a life dedicated to serving his country. They also asked God to grant solace and patience to all in this time of grief. (ANI/WAM)

