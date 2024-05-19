UAE President receives phone call from President of Democratic Republic of Congo

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 19 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

During the call, UAE President and President Tshisekedi explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in various fields, especially developmental, economic, and commercial areas, as well as other collaboration areas that advance the sustainable development and prosperity of both countries.

President Tshisekedi also offered his condolences to His Highness and the Al Nahyan family on the passing of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His Highness expressed his gratitude for the sincere sentiments towards the UAE and its people.

The call also addressed several issues and topics of mutual interest. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor