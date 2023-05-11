UAE President to make working visit to France

Dubai [UAE], May 11 (/WAM): His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, will travel to Paris, France on Thursday, 11th May, for a working visit.

His Highness will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. The visit is an opportunity for the two leaders to reinforce and expand the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE and France, and strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors. (/WAM)

