UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 24 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Ukrainian President and to the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. (ANI/WAM)

