UAE: Public Prosecution explains penalties for organised begging crime

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 25 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) explained today, through a post on its social media accounts, the penalties for organised begging crime.

The Public Prosecution noted that, according to Articles 476 and 477 of Federal Decree Law No 31 of 2021 issuing the Law on Crimes and Penalties, anyone who organises begging, committed by an organised group of two or more persons, shall be punished by imprisonment for not less than six months and a fine of not less than AED 100,000.

Likewise, the same penalty shall be imposed on anyone who brings people into the country to use them in organised begging crime.

Anyone who participates in organised begging shall be punished by imprisonment for not more than three months and a fine of not less than AED 5,000, or one of these two penalties.

It shall be considered an aggravating circumstance if the perpetrator of organised begging is a guardian, trustee, or responsible for observing or caring for the beggar, or has direct authority over him.

These posts are part of the Public Prosecution's continuous efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor