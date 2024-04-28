UAE: Saif bin Zayed attends DIHAD Humanitarian College graduation ceremony

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 28 (ANI/WAM): Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, graced the inaugural Graduation Ceremony of the DIHAD Humanitarian College Master's Programme in Sustainable Humanitarian Action.

DIHAD Humanitarian College was launched under the directives of wise leadership to support the culture of humanitarian work globally.

The master's program is supported and sponsored by the Ahmad bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and INDEX Holding, and was launched in collaboration between the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation and UCAM University - Murcia Spain, serving as a beacon of hope in advancing humanitarian endeavours.

The graduation was held on the last day of the 20th edition of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition - DIHAD, the World's Leading Event on Humanitarian Aid and Development.

During the ceremony, the remarkable accomplishments and significant contributions of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif, were celebrated as UCAM University - Murcia, Spain, bestowed upon him "the Extraordinary Chair at the University of UCAM - Murcia, Spain in the field of Sustainable Humanitarian Action."

This prestigious award is a catalyst promoting sustainable humanitarian practices that effectively tackle the evolving challenges faced by communities worldwide.

Jose Luis Mendoza Garcia, Director of Institutional Relations at the University of Murcia UCAM, had the privilege of presenting this award to Saif bin Zayed. The award ceremony was attended by Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organization, and Chairman of (DISAB); Khaled Al Attar, Director General of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, and distinguished ambassadors, heads, and representatives from various international organisations.

The Master's Degree Programme in Sustainable Humanitarian Action epitomizes the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation's commitment to promoting lifelong learning and equipping humanitarian students with the requisite knowledge and skills to address the diverse challenges of humanitarian work.

During the ceremony, Khaled Al Attar, Director General of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, underscored the pivotal role of education as a cornerstone for development.

He proudly announced the initiation of the journey for 63 humanitarian ambassadors from 50 countries worldwide through DIHAD Humanitarian College.

These ambassadors symbolise the enduring legacy of Zayed's philanthropy, stressing the imperative of ongoing education as a fundamental pillar for fostering development and advancement.

At the same time, Jose Luis Mendoza Garc, Director of Institutional Relations at the University of Murcia UCAM, illuminated UCAM University's endeavours in delivering distinguished scientific programs dedicated to humanitarian diplomacy.

He emphasised the significance of fostering avenues for collaboration to encompass diverse facets of humanitarian work. He underscored the imperative of strengthening collaborative endeavours with the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation to advance a brighter future for humanity.

The program covers vital topics such as Humanitarian Leadership, Strategic Management, Innovation, and a Sustainable Humanitarian Economy, which are crucial for the success of humanitarian endeavours.

In 2022, the DIHAD Humanitarian College unveiled the inaugural Master's Degree Program in Sustainable Humanitarian Action, attracting over 4,200 applications within two years. 63 students representing more than 50 nationalities from five continents around the world, including 6 students who are UAE nationals, were chosen to participate in the program. With affiliations spanning 62 organizations, collectively possessing over 600 years of humanitarian expertise, the program garnered an impressive 97 percent rating in quality and excellence.

Building on this success, the college has expanded its offerings to include Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctorate degrees, solidifying its status as a pioneer in humanitarian education, where education transcends theory to inspire action and shape the future of humanitarianism.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Digital School and the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organization.

Also present at the signing ceremony was Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Vice-Chair of the World Government Summit Organisation, and Managing Director of the World Government Summit.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary General of the Digital School, and Eng. Khaled Al Attar, Director General of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation. This marked the launch of the Global Education Summit for Development.

Following the graduation ceremony, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed toured the DIHAD Exhibition accompanied by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, and Chairman of (DISAB), Jose Luis Mendoza Garc a, Director of Institutional Relations at the University of Murcia UCAM, and Eng. Khaled Al Attar, Director General of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed attended one of the Humanthropy Institute programme segments, designed to empower individuals and organisations in the humanitarian and sustainable development sectors through rigorous quality standards and comprehensive programs.

The institute's certification process offers career advancement pathways and enhances expertise in crisis management, sustainable development, and humanitarian leadership.

During his tour, Sheikh Saif visited the United Nations pavilion at the exhibition, as well as the pavilion of the Kingdom of Norway, this year's guest of honour, and the pavilion of Uzbekistan.

He also visited the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation Pavilion, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Malaysia's pavilion, and the DP World Pavilion.

Sheikh Saif concluded his tour by visiting the pavilion of the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation.

His tour included witnessing the signing of an agreement between DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation and 16 international humanitarian organisations and entities participating in the event.

This marks the establishment of the International Humanitarian Alliance of DIHAD.

This alliance includes major global institutions such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Population Fund, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM), Terre des hommes, the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Women Refugees, the Digital School, the Human Fraternity Foundation, the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, UCAM University in Murcia, Spain, Doctors with Africa CUAMM, Sparkle Foundation, and Optimum Green Ventures. The alliance aims to enhance international cooperation and deepen effective impact in humanitarian fields globally.

Concluding the tour, Saif bin Zayed witnessed the presentation of certificates of appreciation for the FOREVERCARE initiative from the UAE to the World, which is an initiative launched by the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation in a strategic partnership and collaboration with the "Waterfalls Global" initiative, the support and participation of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the Dubai International Pharmaceutical Technologies Conference Exhibition - DUPHAT, and the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organization.

The FOREVERCARE Initiative is an annual initiative aiming to collect medicines and pharmaceuticals to donate to underdeveloped nations through partnerships with the DUPHAT Conference and Exhibition and its member companies and drug manufacturers to ensure every household has the necessary medicine.

It is worth mentioning that through collaboration with the Humanthropy Institute, the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD) has been honoured as the inaugural recipient of CHD International Points accreditation. Furthermore, the DIHAD Conference and Exhibition feature an exclusive training program tailored for holders of the Humanitarian Leadership and Management Professionals (HLMP) certificate, culminating in formal graduation and global recognition of their enhanced capacity to drive positive change within the humanitarian sphere.

The DIHAD Conference and Exhibition 2024 also witnessed the launch of the DIHAD Humanthropy Awards, which recognize the stories of humanitarians who have made significant strides in humanitarianism and philanthropy and demonstrate exceptional compassion, resilience, and innovation in addressing pressing humanitarian challenges. (ANI/WAM)

