UAE: Sharjah Ruler approves UOS’ 264 scholarships for postgraduate students

Sharjah [UAE], July 26 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has approved the first batch of 264 scholarships for postgraduate students at the University of Sharjah.

These scholarships are awarded to citizens and children of Emirati women in the emirate of Sharjah for the academic year 2023-2024.

206 students are enrolled in the Master's programme, and 58 students have been admitted into the Doctorate programme. All of these students have met the criteria for qualifying for the scholarships that the University of Sharjah is offering for the coming academic year. These scholarships cover a range of educational degrees and scientific fields. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor