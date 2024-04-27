UAE welcomes 16th group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients

Dubai [UAE], April 27 (ANI/WAM): The 16th group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE early Saturday in implementation of the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide medical treatment for 1,000 injured children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip at the UAE's hospitals.

Departing from Al Arish International Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt, the plane landed at Zayed International Airport, carrying 25 patients in urgent need of medical assistance, accompanied by 51 family members.

Upon landing, medical teams swiftly transferred the wounded and those in need of immediate care to hospitals for treatment, while other cases and their companions were taken to their residences in the Emirates Humanitarian City.

The UAE's hospitals provide the highest levels of healthcare for the injured and cancer patients, in embodiment of the directives of the country's wise leadership.

Families of patients and the wounded expressed their thanks and appreciation to the United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership for this noble humanitarian initiative, which sets a unique model of solidarity and support between sister nations.

They affirmed that the United Arab Emirates has always and still been the first to extend a helping hand and provide relief to the Palestinian people, supporting them in all circumstances. They also valued the efforts of the medical and volunteer teams that provided them with full support.

Since the outbreak of the crisis in the Gaza Strip, the United Arab Emirates has rushed to provide all forms of humanitarian, relief and aid supplies to the brotherly Palestinian people, as part of the "Chivalrous Knight 3" humanitarian operation.

Towards that end, the UAE has also established a 150-bed field hospital in Gaza and the Floating Hospital in Al Arish port, equipped with 100 beds, operating rooms, intensive care units, radiology, laboratories, pharmacies, and medical warehouses. (ANI/WAM)

