UAE: Yas Marina Circuit to host final race of F1 2024 season in December

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 7 (ANI/WAM): The dates for the 2024 edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have been revealed, with Yas Marina Circuit set to host the season finale to F1's longest-ever season at #AbuDhabiGP weekend from December 5-8 2024.

The official announcement from Formula One Management confirmed the Abu Dhabi track will host the 24th and final race of the 2024 season, with the season schedule expected to kick off in Bahrain on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said, "Following Formula One Management's announcement, we are delighted that Yas Marina Circuit will once again welcome the sport's global fanbase to the season finale here in Abu Dhabi.

"As this year has shown, Formula 1 continues to grow with every race weekend, and tickets for our race weekend this year are already selling out. We encourage any fans eager to enjoy this year's race to secure their seat soon, and ask them to keep an eye out for exciting announcements on 2024's race weekend coming later this year."

The 2023 edition of #AbuDhabiGP weekend is set to break records both on and off the track, topping 2022's record attendance, with plans in place to increase capacity and ensure fans can experience the #AbuDhabiGP in a variety of ways during 23rd to 26th November on Yas Island. (ANI/WAM)

