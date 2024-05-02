UK begins detention of asylum seekers for deportation to Rwanda

London [UK], May 2 : British authorities have commenced the detention of asylum seekers as part of the new initiative aimed at deporting them to Rwanda, with initial flights slated for departure as early as July, the government announced, Al Jazeera reported.

Home Secretary James Cleverly remarked, "Our dedicated enforcement teams are working at pace to swiftly detain those who have no right to be here so we can get flights off the ground."

Confirmation of the detainment procedures follows the recent enactment of legislation designating Rwanda as a safe third country, circumventing a prior UK Supreme Court ruling that deemed the scheme unlawful on human rights grounds.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, emphasising his pledge to curb migrant arrivals via small boats from mainland Europe, underscored that detentions would occur promptly ahead of deportation flights scheduled to commence within "10 to 12 weeks."

Describing it as "another major milestone" in the Rwanda deportation plan, the UK's Home Office disseminated visual documentation showcasing immigration enforcement officers detaining individuals with handcuffs at various locations, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Reacting to the developments, the charity Freedom from Torture condemned the government's actions, asserting, "This government has lost its last ounce of humanity."

A senior minister disclosed that the government anticipates deporting 5,700 individuals this year, following Rwanda's "in principle" agreement to accept that number. However, authorities have lost contact with thousands of potential deportees, with only 2,143 currently located for detention, leaving over 3,500 unaccounted for.

Ministerial assurances have been provided that enforcement teams will locate these individuals, with commercial charter planes already reserved and an airport placed on standby.

Against the backdrop of more than 7,500 arrivals via small boats from France this year, the government contends that the policy will act as a deterrent against the perilous English Channel crossings.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling issued last November, human rights organizations and unions opposed to the policy are poised to mount fresh legal challenges to halt the deportation flights.

Natasha Tsangarides, associate director of advocacy at Freedom from Torture, underscored the pervasive fear among asylum seekers, warning that the prospect of detention and deportation to Rwanda would compel some to go underground and sever ties with their support networks.

Rwanda, home to 13 million people in Africa's Great Lakes region, is lauded for its stability and modern infrastructure. However, rights groups accuse President Paul Kagame of governing in an atmosphere of repression, characterized by curbs on dissent and free speech, Al Jazeera reported.

