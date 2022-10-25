UK business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg resigns after Rishi Sunak's appointment as PM

Britain's business and energy secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has resigned, Sky News reported on Tuesday, following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as prime minister.

Wendy Morton, the chief whip who caused immense controversy under Liz Truss over the fracking vote, has also been sacked by Sunak. Sunak met departing ministers in his House of Commons office, a common tactic used to spare sacked cabinet ministers the indignity of walking up Downing Street in front of the cameras.Rees-Mogg, the business secretary, had been a close ally of both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss and had attacked Sunak during his failed summer leadership campaign.