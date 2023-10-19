UK: Curtain raiser event at Indian High Commission for leather footwear products show

London [UK], October 19 : The High Commission of India hosted a curtain raiser event for the 'Indian Leather and Footwear Products Show' in association with the Council of Leather Exports (CLE) here.

This event on Wednesday was held as a precursor to the larger exhibition of products that is being held on October 19-20, according to a press release by the High Commission.

Chairman of CLE Sanjay Leekha introduced the participants to recent achievements of the Indian leather sector. The potential of the leather, footwear and accessories sector in India was highlighted by various speakers.

This was followed by a detailed presentation on the Indian Footwear and Leather Industry by R Selvam, Executive Director, CLE. Industry experts like Lucy Reece-Raybould, the CEO of the British Footwear Association and N Mohan, the CEO of Kothari Industrial Corporation Limited also spoke about the investment trends and opportunities in the Indian footwear sector, the release stated.

More than 40 exhibitors from India were present in the event. The event was attended by representatives from the British Footwear Association (BFA) and prominent leather and footwear brands and entities including Dr Martens, Grenson, Global Footwear Solutions, UK Fashion and Textile Association, Wander Studio, Pip and Henry etc.

The event concluded with an interactive session between the exhibitors and participants. The products show is held at the Park Plaza Hotel, Westminster Bridge in London on October 19-20; 9:00 am-6:00 pm (local time), the release added.

