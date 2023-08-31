UK deeply regrets Russia’s “reckless use of veto” for UNSC resolution on Malli sanctions

New York [US], August 31 : The United Kingdom has deeply regretted Russia’s "reckless use" of the veto against the renewal of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions against Mali.

UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, James Kariuki at the UNSC meeting on Mali held on Wednesday, said “The United Kingdom cannot support Russia’s proposal to dissolve the Panel of Experts on Mali, nor its attempt to predetermine the termination of sanctions measures.”

Russia on Wednesday vetoed the UNSC resolution, drafted by France and UAE, on sanctions against Mali, TASS reported. Thirteen Security Council members voted in favour of a resolution to extend the UN sanctions and independent monitoring for another year. Russia cast a veto, while China abstained from voting on Wednesday.

Kariuki also thanked France and the UAE for their efforts on the resolution.

He also said that despite a number of difficult compromises, the UK voted in favour of the resolution because of its strong support for the renewal of the Mali sanctions regime and Panel of Experts mandate. Kariuki termed these as “important tools in support of peace and stability in Mali”.

“For this reason, the UK deeply regrets Russia’s reckless use of the veto. This will reduce the Council’s oversight and engagement on Mali’s peace process at a critical juncture,” he added.

According to the UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, London remains “deeply concerned” about the worsening political, humanitarian and security situation in Mali.

“Despite the outcome of today’s vote, the UK remains committed to supporting Mali’s Peace Agreement and pursuing accountability for human rights violations and abuses,” said Kariuli while concluding his address to the Council.

The sanction regime on Mali, which has been in place since 2017, was proposed to be extended until August 31, 2024. Russia is adamant that this extension should be the final one.

Before the vote, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated that it would be counterproductive to adopt the resolution proposed by the United Arab Emirates and France "not only in terms of ensuring the efficiency of the sanction regime but also for the peace process in Mali" given Bamako's official request to lift the sanctions regime, as reported by TASS, the Russian news agency.

Under the current regime of restrictions imposed on Mali, the sanction list may include individuals and organizations responsible for actions jeopardizing peace, security or stability in Mali, in particular those who are participating in hostilities in violation of the 2015 peace agreement, hindering its implementation, hampering humanitarian assistance, violating international humanitarian law, and involved in recruiting children.

Those put on the blacklist are banned from visiting foreign countries and their assets and economic resources were frozen, TASS reported.

