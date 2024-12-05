UK extends duration for e-Visa transition until March 2025

London [UK], December 5 : In order to help ensure a smooth transition to eVisas, the UK government has announced that airlines and other carriers will be able to accept biometric residence permits (BRPs) and EU Settlement Scheme biometric residence cards (BRCs) expiring on 31 December 2024 or later as evidence of permission to travel to the UK, provisionally until 31 March 2025.

In a statement, the UK government stated, "eVisas are a key element of the government's move to a digital, streamlined border and immigration system, replacing physical immigration documents with digital proof of immigration status. This transformation will enhance people's experience and increase the immigration system's security and efficiency."

The UK government noted that as less than one month is left until most biometric residence permits (BRPs) and biometric residence cards (BRCs) expire on 31 December 2024, these figures showcase rise among those who use physical immigration documents to prove their immigration rights in the UK.

"This will be kept under review. Passengers will remain subject to the usual immigration checks and requirements, and anyone seeking to enter the UK whose underlying immigration status has expired will be liable for refusal of entry," it added.

Seema Malhotra MP, Minister for Migration and Citizenship, said: "It is encouraging to see that over 3.1 million people have now taken action to access their eVisa and are making use of the convenience and security that this brings. For those who are yet to switch to an eVisa, a wide range of guidance and support is available."

"I have been listening to feedback from visa holders, stakeholders and MPs, and we are continually streamlining and adapting to ensure this is a smooth transition," she added.

Seema Malhotra MP noted that there is greater flexibility on carriers accepting expired documents, to smooth the transition for those travelling internationally without compromising on border security.

According to the statement, the UK government is committed to ensuring the transition to eVisas is as straightforward as possible for all status holders.

Considering the concerns that have been raised, the Home Office has already delivered changes to quickly improve the process for customers and resolve issues as they arise, including streamlining the process for legacy paper document holders, raising the number of support services available to vulnerable people and allowing carriers such as airlines to check travel permissions automatically.

The UK government urged those yet to switch to e-visas to do so before the end of the year to make the most of the benefits of using an eVisa, joining the millions - including all EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) status holders - who already have an eVisa.

In a statement, the UK government stated, "This includes parents or guardians of children who use a BRP, who should take action on their child's behalf. Anyone with indefinite leave to remain who uses an ink stamp or vignette in a passport to prove their rights can continue to use their documents as they do today, including for travel."

"These people are encouraged to make a No Time Limit application to access an eVisa to reap the benefits.It is free and straightforward to switch to an eVisa, which offers greater convenience," it added.

The UK government noted that an eVisa cannot be lost, stolen or tampered with, and allows visa holders to instantly and securely prove their immigration rights. Switching won't change, impact or remove someone's current rights.

