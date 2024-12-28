UK Foreign Secretary pays tributes to former PM Manmohan Singh

London [UK], December 28 : David Lammy, UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, on Friday, paid tributes to former PM Manmohan Singh and highlighted Singh's legacy in laying the foundations for thriving India-UK partnership.

"Dr Manmohan Singh's bold economic reforms transformed India's economy. His legacy continues to shape modern India, and his vision laid the foundations for today's thriving UK-India partnership. My deepest condolences to his family and the Indian people," Lammy said in a post on X.

Condolences have been pouring from across the world on the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as the Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982 to 1985. He was the 13th PM of India, with his tenure from 2004-2014.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, expressed deep condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, hailing him as a key figure in strengthening US-India relations.

Blinken praised Dr Singh for his leadership and said that he played an important role in advancing economic reforms in India, fostering the US-India strategic partnership, and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together, including the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the former PM as an outstanding statesman who made significant contributions to India's economic development and its global interests.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya remembered the former PM for "his endeavours, which built the foundation" for the development of bilateral relations between the two nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel have also condoled the former PM's demise. Macron said that India has lost a "great man" and France a "true friend" and offered condolences to Singh's family and the people of India.

