UK Foreign Secretary's visit provides opportunity to sustain high-level engagement, further consolidate India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

New Delhi [India], June 8 : UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy's visit to India provided a valuable opportunity to sustain the high-level engagement between the two countries and to further consolidate the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in a statement on Saturday.

As per the statement issued by the MEA, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy paid an official visit to India on June 7. This was his second official visit to India in his capacity as UK Foreign Secretary. During the visit, UK Foreign Secretary called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held delegation level talks with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar (EAM). He also met with Piyush Goyal, Commerce & Industry Minister and Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser.

The statement noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the recent conclusion of the India-UK FTA and Double Contribution Convention (DCC) as a strategic milestone in India-UK bilateral ties, which will further unlock potential of the partnership in diverse sectors. He conveyed that he is looking forward to the visit of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to India at the earliest mutual convenience.

EAM Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Lammy reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction at the progress in diverse sectors, including trade & economy, defence & security, technology & innovation, health, green energy & climate, education and people-to-people ties under our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Both Ministers welcomed the conclusion of the India-UK FTA and DCC. They also expressed happiness at the launch of the Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue, the first meeting of which was Co-Chaired by Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, MEA and Sir Oliver Robbins, Permanent Under-Secretary(PUS), Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office on June 3, the statement said.

EAM Jaishankar conveyed India's appreciation for the UK government's expression of solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism. Both Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"The visit provided a valuable opportunity to sustain the high-level engagement between the two countries and to further consolidate the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both sides agreed to continue working closely to advance their shared objectives", the statement said.

PM Modi also welcomed the growing momentum in bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He welcomed the continued collaboration under the Technology Security Initiative and noted its potential to shape trusted and secure innovation ecosystems.

The statement noted that Foreign Secreatary David Lammy conveyed UK's strong interest in further enhancing cooperation across key sectors including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, innovation, and clean energy. He expressed confidence that the FTA will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries.

Foreign Secretary Lammy also shared inputs from his visit to India in a series of posts on X.

Upon meeting PM Modi, Lammy wrote on X, "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for your warm welcome to India. Building on the free trade agreement between our great countries, we will continue working together to deepen our partnership, celebrate our unique living bridge, and deliver growth and security."

On his meeting with EAM Jaishankar, David Lammy said, "Great to see my friend @drSJaishankar in Delhi today. We are advancing a new era in UK-India relations boosting trade and technology, tackling the climate crisis and providing greater security for our people."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday and shared the details in a post on X.

PM Modi appreciated the progress made in the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and also mentioned about the recently concluded FTA between the two countries.

He appreciated the UK's support to India in the fight against cross-border terrorism.

