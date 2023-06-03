UK Foreign Secy Cleverly offers condolences to families of victims in Odisha's train accident

London [UK], June 3 : UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Saturday offered condolences to the bereaved families of train accident victims in Odisha. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Cleverly stated that his thoughts are with the survivors and emergency services.

The number of casualties in the three-way train accident on Friday involving the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district has risen to 261.

17 coaches of passenger trains have been derailed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening. According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Center, around 900 people are injured.

The South Eastern Railway said, "As per the information received till now, there are 261 casualties. Injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro."

James Cleverly tweeted, "Tragic news of the train crash in India. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. My thoughts are with the survivors and emergency services."

UK Minister of State for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmad expressed grief over the loss of lives in Odisha's train accident. He stated that his thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the incident.

In a tweet, Lord Tariq Ahmad stated, "Distressing scenes and reports from #OdishaTrainAccident in #India which has already claimed the lives of close to 300 people and with many injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted as well as the emergency teams working on this tragic accident."

Christina Scott, UK's Deputy High Commissioner to India, offered condolences to all those impacted by the train accident in Odisha. She appreciated the emergency personnel for working tirelessly to help the victims.

Scott in a tweet wrote, "Terrible news of the train accident in Odisha. Heartfelt condolences from all @UKinIndia to all those affected, and appreciation for emergency services personnel working tirelessly throughout the night to help them."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation in Odisha. Earlier in the day, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation. He said, "A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor