UK: Manchester University flags cyber security breach, detects 'unauthorised activity'

Manchester [UK], June 9 : An incident of a cyber security breach was reported by Manchester University on Friday, with officials confirming that some of their systems have been accessed by unauthorised parties.

"Regrettably, I have to share with you the news that the University is the victim of a cyber incident. It has been confirmed that an unauthorised party has accessed some of our systems and data have likely been copied," the University of Manchester informed through a release today.

The university said internal specialists were working around the clock with established professional external support. "We are investigating what information has been accessed, and we'll keep you informed as new details emerge," the university said in the release.

The investigation into the cyber security breach was underway, with relevant authorities, including the Information Commissioner's Office, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the National Crime Agency and other regulatory bodies looking into the matter.

"We know this will cause concern to members of our community and we are very sorry for this. Our priority is to resolve this issue and provide information to those affected as soon as we are able to. We are focusing all available resources," Patrick Hackett, registrar, secretary and chief operating officer was quoted as saying in the release.

The varsity advised enhanced vigilance in light of the incident and the need to pay heed to suspicious emails.

"You should be vigilant to any suspicious phishing emails. The NCSC has guidance for individuals advising on how to protect against the impacts of data breaches: Data breaches: guidance for individuals and families - NCSC.GOV.UK. There is also guidance on phishing. University IT Services have also published advice," the release said.

The university added that it will keep providing updates as soon as it has new information to offer.

