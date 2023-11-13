UK PM Sunak sacks Suella Braverman as Home Secretary

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked country's interior minister Suella Braverman, the BBC reported as reshuffle of the top team of ministers is under way. Suella Braverman had last week defied Rishi Sunak by publishing an article attacking the police's handling of a march that took place on Saturday. She was criticised for inflaming tensions and encouraging right-wing protesters to take to the streets of London, putting Rishi Sunak under pressure to take action.

Then more than 140 people were arrested after far-right counter protesters skirmished with police, who tried to keep them away from the 300,000 pro-Palestinian marchers. Sunak is expected to carry out a wider number of changes in his cabinet, bringing in allies and removing some ministers who his Downing Street office say have not been performing as well as he wanted in their departments. The 43-year-old Goan-origin minister has repeatedly courted controversy in her senior UK Cabinet role. Speaking to Sky News, armed forces minister James Heappey distanced himself from Suella Braverman's controversial comments about the Met Police last week.“There has been too much second guessing of the Metropolitan Police by politicians on the media,” he said adding that he would not have used the words Suella Braverman did - echoing UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.