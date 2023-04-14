UK PM Sunak wishes Sikhs "a very happy Vaisakhi"

London [UK], April 14 : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday (local time) wished Sikhs across the UK and around the world "a very happy Vaisakhi."

Wishing them in the Punjabi language he tweeted, "Saareya nu Vaisakhi diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan!"

"As your PM I thank you for everything you do, and whether celebrating this auspicious occasion at your local Gurdwara or at home with loved ones, I hope you have a wonderful day," read UK Prime Minister's Office press release.

He also lauded Sikhs for their "incredible contribution to national life."

"From the heroes of both world wars to those working in the modern-day NHS, Sikhs have played a huge role in making Britain what it is today. I want to wish Sikhs across the UK and around the world a very happy Vaisakhi," added the release.

Vaisakhi also known as Baisakhi, is one of the most important festivals of the Sikh community and is being celebrated this year on April 14.

The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities.

