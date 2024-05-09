UKPNP condemns arrests, imposition of Section 144 in PoJK

Bern [Switzerland], May 9 : The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) vehemently condemned the recent arrests of activists, including Ali Shamriaz, and the imposition of Section 144 in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK).

The arrests carried out by Pakistani authorities in Muzaffarabad have given rise to concerns over the safety and well-being of the detainees, who were reportedly subjected to brutal beatings and torture.

Leaders of the UKPNP, including Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri and Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan among others, expressed deep dismay at the crackdown on peaceful activists and the heavy deployment of security personnel, turning PoJK into a military garrison.

The press release highlighted the names of detained activists, including members of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, and lamented the reported killings of two innocent girls due to teargas shelling during protests.

The UKPNP leaders strongly condemned the killings and brutality, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all detained activists.

They emphasised that the use of force against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable and vowed to oppose it at all international forums.

Furthermore, the UKPNP leaders urged the United Nations and other human rights organizations to intervene promptly and address the deteriorating situation in PoJK. They called for urgent action to secure the safety and release of all arbitrarily detained individuals and to ensure the protection of civil liberties in the region.

The press release also noted reports of ongoing raids to detain more activists, seemingly aimed at impeding the People's Rights March scheduled for May 11 in Muzaffarabad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor