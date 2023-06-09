Ukraine continues attacks in key Zaporizhzhia region: Report

Kiev, June 9 Ukrainian attacks have continued in the key southern region of Zaporizhzhia, most of which has already been seized by Russia, a media report said.

Shortly after Russia launched its full scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it seized most of the region, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Ukraine however, continues to control the regional capital city also known as Zaporizhzhia.

Several Russian pro-Kremlin military bloggers reported late on Thursday that Ukraine had resumed its attacks overnight, the BBC said.

The bloggers said that armoured personnel carriers and drones directing artillery fire were also deployed.

Vladimir Rogov, a Moscow-installed official in the region, said there had been "active fighting" in the area between Orikhovo and Tokmak, with Russian troops holding their positions.

The town of Tokmak is seen by many military experts as a key target for Ukraine as it seeks to advance to the Sea of Azov.

In a statement earlier on Thursday, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said that Russian forces were currently "in active defence" on the Zaporizhzhia direction, reports the BBC.

On Thursday evening, Ukraine's military stated only that the "enemy continues to be on the defensive" towards Zaporizhzhia as well as in neighbouring Kherson, a region hit by a massive flooding after a major dam collapsed earlier this week.

It added that Russian troops had carried out air strikes there and used artillery during the day.

Although Ukraine has continued to remain silent about the launch of its much-awaited counter-offensive against Russia, US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Thursday that Kiev has started it.

The UK Defence Ministry also acknowledged that "amidst a highly complex operational picture, heavy fighting continues along multiple sectors of the front".

It added that "in most areas Ukraine holds the initiative".

Ukraine has been planning the counter-offensive for months, but it wants to first train troops and receive advanced military equipment from Western allies.

