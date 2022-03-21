Ukraine extends martial law

Kiev, March 21 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill extending the martial law in in the country as Moscow's invasion of Kiev was nearing a month.

According to Parliament, the legislation extended the current martial law for 30 days starting from 5.30 a.m. on March 26, reports Xinhua news agency.

On March 14, Zelensky had submitted a draft bill in Parliament calling for the extension.

The President had first declared the martial law on February 24 after Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine.

In a televised address to the nation, the President announced that all able-bodied men from 18-60 years old were not allowed to leave Ukraine as the country began a general mobilisation of all reserve forces.

Two days later, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared a daily curfew from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The curfew was however, lifted on February 28.

