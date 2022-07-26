Ukraine plans to start grain exports via seaports this week

Kiev, July 26 Ukraine is preparing to start grain exports through the Black Sea ports this week under the grain deal signed last week in Turkiye, Ukrainian officials said.

Speaking at a media briefing aired on the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry's Facebook page, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday that the movement of ships from the Black Sea ports is due to start by the end of the current week.

The demining process will be carried out exclusively in the corridor for the passage of cargo ships, and all ship caravans will be accompanied by Ukrainian rescue vessels, Kubrakov added.

Ukrainian Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yurii Vaskov, who also participated in the briefing, said the first grain deliveries will be made from the port of Chornomorsk, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We expect the first shipment to be made this week," Vaskov added.

Within two weeks, Ukraine also plans to start exporting grain through the ports of Odesa and Pivdenny, he said.

According to him, the coordination centre tasked with supervising and coordinating the functioning of the humanitarian corridor will start its work on July 27.

The supplies of Ukrainian grain to the global market have been affected in recent months due to the blockade of the Ukrainian sea ports by the Russian military.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a deal with Turkiye and the UN in Istanbul to resume grain shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets through the Black Sea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the deal will enable Ukraine to export 20 million ton of last year's grain harvest and part of this year's harvest.

