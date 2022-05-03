Ukraine Russia Conflict: 200 civilians still stuck in Mariupol steel plant

More than 200 civilians are still stuck with fighters in a huge steel plant in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, according to mayor Vadym Boychenko.

He said a total of about 100,000 civilians were still in the southern Ukrainian city that has been occupied by Russian forces.

Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia is planning to annex Donetsk and Luhansk with “sham” elections, US officials believe. Russia might also consider doing the same in Kherson, where it is already imposing roubles as the official currency. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Lavrov’s comments showed that “Russia has forgotten all the lessons of the second world war”.However, Britain has said it will provide £300m ($375m) more in military aid to Ukraine, including electronic warfare equipment and a counter-battery radar system, on top of around £200m pounds of assistance so far, Reuters reports. Also, Boris Johnson will hail Ukraine’s resistance against tyranny as an exemplar for the world as he delivers a virtual address to the country’s parliament on Tuesday. Johnson will become the first world leader to address the Verkhovna Rada since the conflict began.