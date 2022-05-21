Ukraine Russia Conflict: Bosnia will not join EU sanctions against Russia to maintain its neutrality

Bosnian Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik has told European Council President Charles Michel that Bosnia needs to maintain neutrality and will not join EU sanctions against Russia. “I think it is of utmost importance for Bosnia to remain neutral,” Dodik said at a joint news conference.

“In conditions in which we exist, it would be a problem for us to impose any kind of sanctions or join EU or global sanctions.”

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia has declared victory in its months-long operation to capture the strategic port of Mariupol after Ukraine ordered the last of its troops holed up in the city’s Azovstal steelworks to lay down their arms. Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenko said 2,439 Ukrainian personnel had surrendered at the steelworks since May 16, the final 500 on Friday. Zelenskiy said Russia should be made to pay for every home, school, hospital and business it destroys. He called on Ukraine’s partners to seize Russian funds and property under their jurisdiction and use them to create a fund to compensate those who suffered.

