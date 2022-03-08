Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Europe has seen the fastest exodus ever since World War II, as two million refugees have left Ukraine

According to the UN, two million refugees have now fled Ukraine. It’s the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II, according to the Independent reports.

Earlier, the Ukrainian government on Tuesday morning shared a tweet, in which they showed the first stage of evacuation from Sumy has begun. Meanwhile, the Indian government is also doing its best to evacuate Indian students from Sumy who had gone there for medical studies.

According to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), since India's first advisory last month, more than 21,000 of its citizens have moved out of Ukraine, 4,000 of them before the start of the Russian military operation on February 24.

Not many Ind are left in Ukraine now, except for Sumy in the eastern part of the country which is witnessing some intense fighting. The main focus, the MEA says, is now on Sumy in the northeast on the border with Russia as the Indian authorities continue to explore multiple options for evacuating its citizens out of there.