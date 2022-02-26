Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Greece's health ministry is sending medicines and medical supplies to Ukraine

Greece's prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Saturday called Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to say that Greece had favored the harshest European Union sanctions against Russia, after its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Mitsotakis' office also claimed that Greece's health ministry is sending medicines and medical supplies to Ukraine.

Greece's embassy staff and its ambassador in Kyiv had safely passed the Moldavian border, after leaving Ukraine on safety issues.

Russia has launched a war against Ukraine for three days now. On Saturday morning, heavy street fighting against Russian troops has been seen in Kyiv and officials urged the citizens to take immediate shelter. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the US government’s request to evacuate the capital city Kyiv because it comes under a Russian attack.

According to a senior US intelligence official, when the US government asked to evacuate the capital city, the Ukraine President turned down the offer and said "I want weapons to fight."