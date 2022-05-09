Ukraine Russia Conflict: Japan to quit Russian oil imports as part of new sanctions

Japan has decided to ban Russian oil imports in a show of unity with the Group of Seven nations efforts. “It’s an extremely difficult decision for a country that mostly relies on energy imports, including oil. “But G-7 unity is most important right now,” Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine will prevail over Russia as freedom prevailed over the Nazi dictatorship in 1945, Scholz said in a TV address to mark the 77th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that 60 people who were sheltering in a school in Bilohorivka were killed when Russian forces bombed it this weekend.

However, More than 170 civilians were successfully evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and have arrived in Zaporizhzhia. Officials said that more than 600 people have been evacuated from Azovstal and Mariupol in total. Also, US president Joe Biden and other G7 leaders held a video call with Zelenskiy in a show of unity ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations. The G7 said it was committed to phasing out or banning Russian oil and denounced Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.