Ukraine Russia Conflict: Kyiv neutralised 685 explosive devices on Ukrainian soil

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has issued their latest daily update saying that yesterday they neutralised 685 explosive devices on Ukrainian soil. They say that the total number of munitions dealt with since Russia’s latest invasion began on 24 February has reached 110,593 explosive devices.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has said that Europe risked paying the most expensive energy prices in the world by abandoning Russian energy supplies. A village in Russia’s western province of Kursk bordering Ukraine came under Ukrainian fire, the regional governor said, but there were no injuries. Also, Finland and Sweden announced they will submit their bids to join Nato together, despite Turkey’s threat to block the military alliance’s expansion. Finland’s parliament overwhelmingly approved a government proposal to join Nato, a day after Sweden confirmed its intention to join the alliance. However, Eight people have died and 12 were wounded after Russia launched a missile strike on the village of Desna in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, according to Ukraine’s state emergency service. The regional governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said Russia launched four missiles at around 5 am local time on Tuesday.