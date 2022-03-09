Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Nearly 1.33 million people have arrived in Poland from Ukraine since the war

Around 1.33 million people have arrived in Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion, Poland’s embassy to the European Union shared this information. “Among them 93% are Ukrainian, 1% are Polish and 6% are from 100 other different countries," the embassy added.

According to the agency, on Tuesday 125,800 people crossed into Poland.

Earlier, Poland said it is ready to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine but only if NATO allows. This statement come after US rejected a proposal to provide Washington with Polish planes to Ukraine.

Jakub Kumoch, an adviser to Andrzej Duda, said “The USA does not want these planes to come to Ukraine from American bases."

"Poland is ready to act, but only within the framework of the alliance, within the framework of NATO" he added.

Also, United Nation’s refugee agency on Wednesday said, the people who have fled from Ukraine amid ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has now reached the high numbers. According to the data 2.1-2.2m have fled from Ukraine since the Russia invasion of Ukraine.

The UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi during his visit to Stockholm said, rather than talking about which countries refugees will go to, “the time is now to try to help at the border”