Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukraine boosting protection at its Belarus border

Ukraine is taking measures to strengthen its defence on its border with Belarus, as it said the threat of missile and air strikes from Russia remains. In the Ukrainian ministry of defence’s daily operational update, it said today: “There are no significant changes in the activity of units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the Volyn and Polissya areas."

“Measures to strengthen the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border are underway. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains" it added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Kharkiv has been hit by fresh strikes amid fears the city is still on Russia’s agenda. At least nine civilians were killed, including a child, and 19 injured, authorities said. While, the Kremlin has rejected claims that Russia has blocked grain exports from Ukraine, blaming the west for creating such a situation by imposing sanctions on Russia. Also, Two captured Russian soldiers have pleaded guilty to shelling a town in eastern Ukraine, in the second war crimes trial since Russian troops invaded the country. And, there are about 8,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, the Luhansk official Rodion Miroshnik has said.