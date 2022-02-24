Ukraine-Russia Conflict: "Ukraine will defend itself. Ukraine will win" says Ukrainian foreign minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed to "Ukrainians around the globe" to speak up and urge action from their leaders.

"Putin attacked, but no one is running away," he wrote. "Army, diplomats, everyone is working. Ukraine fights. Ukraine will defend itself. Ukraine will win" he said in a tweet.

"Share the truth about Putin’s invasion in your countries and call on governments to act immediately," he said.

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. In the following hours, blasts were heard at several major cities across the eastern European country, and news agency Reuters reported missile strikes at Ukrainian military installations in the capital Kyiv. The military said that it shot down five Russian planes and one military helicopter was shot down in the Luhansk region. Moments later, Russia officially accepted that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defenses.



